ISU kicks off week-long events to remember September 11th

today at 10:44 PM
Published 11:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Students at Idaho State University are kicking off a week of activities in honor of September 11th.

The university hosted an event on the quad Monday night.

Community members and leaders gathered to remember 9-11 and reflect on the importance of service and support...

“We're getting generations that are young enough to not remember 9-11. And so I think it's important to keep the memory alive so that we keep that strength, that unity, that resilience continuous,” said. Kayla Fielder, project coordinator of the event.

ISU will be holding service events all week.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place on Wednesday at the ICCU Dome.

The Pocatello community and first responders will climb 110 stairs to honor the lives lost during the events of September 11th.

Curtis Jackson

