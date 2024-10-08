Power County Sheriff’s Office looking for info on reported vandalism

Courtesy: Power County Sheriff's Office Facebook

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Power County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information on a car and people after a vandalism report Monday on Morgan Road, in the Lake Channel area.

If you have any information, contact the Power County Sheriff's Office at (208)226-2311. You can remain anonymous.

