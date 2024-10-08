Search for Stephanie Crane continues after 31 years

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local law enforcement continue to look for Stephanie Crane 31 years after her disappearance.

Stephanie Crane was 9 years old when she was last seen walking toward Challis High School from the Challis Lanes bowling alley on October 10, 1993.

In a news release, the Custer County Sheriff said they, along with help from the Lemhi County Sheriff, Idaho State Police, and assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, extensively searched an area of the backcountry over several days after getting an anonymous tip. They said nothing was located.

“What makes it difficult in the search for Stephanie is that there is no crime scene and there are no actual witnesses that actually saw Stephanie being taken. It is unlikely that Stephanie ran away or disappeared voluntarily. However, she has never been found,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

They continue to follow leads and have had many persons of interest. Some have been cleared, and some suspects are considered possibly having something to do with her disappearance, they said.

Stephanie Crane would have turned 40 years old on September 28th this year.

They said Stephanie was 4’02” and 65-85 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She was wearing a maroon and white striped hooded sweatshirt with “GIMME” imprinted on the front, maroon sweatpants, and maroon and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Stephanie Crane, you are encouraged to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 208-879-2232.

You can also send an email to stephaniecranetips@gmail.com