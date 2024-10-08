Skip to Content
SHARED: Northern Lights highlight the skies

Published 11:17 AM

Several photographers shared their photos from Monday night of the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, with Local News 8.

Northern lights from Bone, Idaho, on Oct. 7, 2024. Shared by Wendy Croft.
Northern lights from Bone, Idaho, on Oct. 7, 2024. Shared by Wendy Croft.
Northern lights from Bone, Idaho, on Oct. 7, 2024. Shared by Wendy Croft.
Lava Hot Springs, October 7, 2024. Shared by Patty Healy.
Lava Hot Springs, October 7, 2024. Shared by Patty Healy.
Blackfoot, Idaho on Oct. 7, 2024. Shared by Megan DeLoera
Blackfoot, Idaho on Oct. 7, 2024. Shared by Megan DeLoera.
Clifton, Idaho on Oct. 7, 2024. Shared by Lynn Moore
Curtis Jackson

