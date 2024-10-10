Teton Toyota holding a community celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) invites the community to the Teton Toyota dealership Oct. 10 at 6 P.M. for a Hispanic Cultural Heritage Month celebration.

The event, Vive para el futuro: Wellness as legacy, looks to explore the connection between general wellness and the preservation of Hispanic cultural heritage. TLMODA says they want to inspire the community to take a holistic approach to their physical, mental, financial, and cultural health.

TLMODA will start this event with music, then hold a panel discussion, provide complimentary Hispanic cuisine, and lead an organizational fair for attendees. Teton Toyota says one of the main objectives is to bring together diverse voices and perspectives in the region.

To RSVP for the event, sign up here.