Skip to Content
Local News

Teton Toyota holding a community celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

By
New
today at 11:37 AM
Published 11:43 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) invites the community to the Teton Toyota dealership Oct. 10 at 6 P.M. for a Hispanic Cultural Heritage Month celebration. 

The event, Vive para el futuro: Wellness as legacy, looks to explore the connection between general wellness and the preservation of Hispanic cultural heritage. TLMODA says they want to inspire the community to take a holistic approach to their physical, mental, financial, and cultural health. 

TLMODA will start this event with music, then hold a panel discussion, provide complimentary Hispanic cuisine, and lead an organizational fair for attendees. Teton Toyota says one of the main objectives is to bring together diverse voices and perspectives in the region. 

To RSVP for the event, sign up here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content