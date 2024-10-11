Three accidents on US 20 Friday morning, 1 sent to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported three accidents happened on U.S. 20 this morning. One of the accidents sent a 20-year-old Fruitland woman to the hospital.

Deputies said the 20-year-old fell asleep and drove off the highway through a fence near milepost 325. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While deputies were investigating the other accident, a Ford F-150 collided with a Ram 1500 driven by a 67-year-old man and a 30-year-old man. The 67-year-old was cited for following too closely.

Idaho State Police are investigating a third accident. We have not received information on that accident.