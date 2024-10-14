Skip to Content
Local News

The Women’s Expo returns for another year; see what the first 500 women will get each day

By
New
today at 7:24 AM
Published 7:36 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Women's Expo is returning for another year on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Debra Fuelling, Director of Oncology Services at Teton Cancer Institute joins Local News 8 in The Morning to share the importance of getting a mammogram and we take a look at what's inside the goodie bag the first 500 women will get each day.

You can purchase your tickets for $5 here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Zach Glancy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content