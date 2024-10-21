Air Force training being held in Idaho Falls, no need to be alarmed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's possible you may see several military jets flying around the area over the next few days.

The 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home Air Force Base is holding a training exercise starting Monday, October 21, to the end of October. Parts of the exercise will include Idaho Falls and Pocatello airports.

Residents will likely see “an increase in Air Force personnel; military aircraft taking off and landing at a higher frequency than normal, possible loud “attack” warning tones (wavering tones similar to a tornado warning); the use of a giant voice system; simulated opposition forces; pyrotechnics; smoke and other simulated battle noises,” according to Mountain Home Air Force Base.

They said there is no need to be alarmed, as these are all part of a training exercise.