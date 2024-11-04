Jefferson School District partners with Purposity to help students with basic needs

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County School District is partnering with Purposity. Purposity is an organization which helps students get clothing, bedding, and school supplies.

Purposity works with hundreds of school districts in 35 states and other non-profit organizations to learn of students needs, get the word out, and give people the opportunity to pay for those needs. Everything is confidential to avoid embarrassing students.

“The district will choose who has the ability to submit needs on behalf of the district. So individuals in the community can't sign up to submit needs, but you can partner with the school district and let them know your need. Once it's been vetted through the district, then it can go on to our platform,” said Purposity's founder, Blake Canterbury.

Purposity's app makes it easy for people to learn about students' needs and decide if they want to help pay for them. Jefferson County has already been able to meet a few students needs through the app.

"Many families in the area struggle financially. So, there's more demand to help meet their kids' needs than people might think," says Jefferson County School District's Family Liaison, Isabelle Sorensen.

"If those needs are met, the students will be able to have a better foundation," Sorensen said. "All that they need to worry about is their education."

More information on Purposity and how to get involved can be found here.