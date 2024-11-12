Skip to Content
Local News

WATCH LIVE: Trial begins over Idaho’s medical emergency abortion exceptions

KIFI
By
today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:01 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A Boise courtroom is hearing arguments in the Adkins v. State of Idaho case. The case was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The lawsuit filed in September 2023 asks the court to clarify what qualifies under the "medical emergency" exceptions in the State's abortion bans.

The trial is being held at the Ada County Courthouse and is scheduled to last until November 21.

You can watch the trial above.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content