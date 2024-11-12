WATCH LIVE: Trial begins over Idaho’s medical emergency abortion exceptions

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A Boise courtroom is hearing arguments in the Adkins v. State of Idaho case. The case was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The lawsuit filed in September 2023 asks the court to clarify what qualifies under the "medical emergency" exceptions in the State's abortion bans.

The trial is being held at the Ada County Courthouse and is scheduled to last until November 21.

