JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rigby man was killed in a farming accident west of Ririe Friday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Jon Edward Simmons, 70, was run over by a tractor.

It happened in the area of 25 North and 4400 East around 2:50 p.m.

They said life-saving measures were given, but they were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff's office said the accident is still under investigation.