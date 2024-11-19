Skip to Content
Local News

Town Hall scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss fentanyl epidemic in eastern Idaho

By
today at 4:42 PM
Published 4:52 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — City leaders in Idaho Falls and the District of Idaho U.S. Attorney’s office are holding a special Town Hall meeting Tuesday evening to discuss how the community can help fight the nationwide fentanyl epidemic.

The town hall will discuss how fentanyl is impacting families and communities near and far.

In 2022, Idaho experienced 270 deaths related to opioid overdoses.

The meeting's goal is to provide people in eastern Idaho with the information and resources they need to make a difference.

The town hall will be held on Tuesday, November 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School, 350 Castlerock Lane.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content