Town Hall scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss fentanyl epidemic in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — City leaders in Idaho Falls and the District of Idaho U.S. Attorney’s office are holding a special Town Hall meeting Tuesday evening to discuss how the community can help fight the nationwide fentanyl epidemic.

The town hall will discuss how fentanyl is impacting families and communities near and far.

In 2022, Idaho experienced 270 deaths related to opioid overdoses.

The meeting's goal is to provide people in eastern Idaho with the information and resources they need to make a difference.

The town hall will be held on Tuesday, November 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School, 350 Castlerock Lane.