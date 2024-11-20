43 ducks found shot and left to waste on Pine Creek Pass

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game is investigating why 43 ducks were shot and left to waste on Pine Creek Pass.

Fish and Game officers were notified of the ducks on November 12. They were found at the top of Pine Creek Pass, about a half mile from State Highway 31. Most of the ducks were still whole and unfrozen, leading officers to believe they were dumped earlier that same day.

“The needless wasting of wildlife is illegal and unethical,” said Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings. “Any little bit of information the public can provide us may help put the pieces of this puzzle together to solve this case.”

If anyone has information about the dead ducks, they can call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting wildlife violations and may be eligible for cash rewards if their information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime.