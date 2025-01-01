Driver injured in two-vehicle crash resulting in four-hour traffic jam on New Years Eve

The following is a press release from the Idaho State Police

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (ISP) – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 4:31 p.m., on westbound SH28 at milepost 39, in Clark County.

A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 41-year-old man from Salt Lake City, Utah, with a 37-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, Idaho, as a passenger, was westbound on SH28. A 2015 Ram 1500, driven by a 51-year-old woman from Leadore, Idaho, was eastbound on SH28. The Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound lanes where it collided with the Ram.

All those involved were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Ram was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Both lanes of SH28 were blocked for approximately four hours and eleven minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.