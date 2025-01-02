Pocatello church volunteer group provides free car repairs for drivers in need

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Volunteers from the Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello are starting another year of providing free car repairs and service to people who may not have the means to visit a mechanic.

Liz Robinson, Grace Lutheran's financial secretary, helps coordinate volunteer efforts for the 'C.A.R.S.' (Christian Auto Repair Service) group. C.A.R.S. was started by church members and car enthusiasts who saw the service as a way to provide relief to those in need.

"A lot of people, when they go through life, the last thing they want is their car to break down, life can just get super stressful when that does happen," said Robinson. "This is a good ministry for us to be able to kind of step in and help someone who's going through that."

Once a month, C.A.R.S. volunteers welcome drivers into the Grace Lutheran Church parking lot and provide basic maintenance and repairs like battery replacements and oil changes.

Supplies are donated or purchased using donated funds, allowing the volunteer group to provide their services for free to the many people that visit for help.

"Every time that they do it they say from nine to noon, but usually they stay to like 2 or 3 just because so many people are coming by," said Robinson. "I would say they probably help 20 to 30 cars each Saturday that they do it."

C.A.R.S. volunteers typically meet on the fourth Saturday of every month. For more information, you can contact Grace Lutheran Church Pocatello at (208) 237-0467.