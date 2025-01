IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—A car hit a person walking in an Idaho Falls parking lot Thursday morning.

Idaho Falls Police said the car driver was turning into a parking stall when they hit the person walking past. The driver told police they didn’t see the person.

It happened in the Albertsons parking lot on 17th Street just before 11 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.