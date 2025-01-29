Skip to Content
Local News

Home explosion in Clark County kills 1, another missing

Fire crews are investigating a house explosion in the Kilgore area of Clark County, Idaho on January 29, 2025.
KIFI
Fire crews are investigating a house explosion in the Kilgore area of Clark County, Idaho on January 29, 2025.
By
today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:30 AM

KILGORE, Idaho (KIFI) - One person was killed and another is believed to be missing following a house explosion in the Kilgore area of Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says a gas leak caused the explosion, but he didn't say what type of gas.

The explosion destroyed the home around 1 p.m. Tuesday. One person was found dead. It's believed another person may have been in the house.

The house was located on Kilgore Lane.

Local News 8 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content