Home explosion in Clark County kills 1, another missing

KILGORE, Idaho (KIFI) - One person was killed and another is believed to be missing following a house explosion in the Kilgore area of Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says a gas leak caused the explosion, but he didn't say what type of gas.

The explosion destroyed the home around 1 p.m. Tuesday. One person was found dead. It's believed another person may have been in the house.

The house was located on Kilgore Lane.

Local News 8 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.