Boy Scouts of America rebrands to Scouting America Saturday

(CNN) - This weekend, the Boy Scouts of America will become 'Scouting America.'

The organization announced the rebranding plan last year.

The change officially goes into effect on Saturday, which is also the group's 115th anniversary.

The Boy Scouts said the re-branding is part of its ongoing efforts to welcome every youth and family in the U.S. to experience the benefits of scouting.

The decision came several years after the group welcomed girls into Cub Scouting and BSA programs.

