What we know about the power outage in the Roberts, Menan area

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) — Over 3,800 were without power Tuesday morning in the Roberts and Menan area.

David Eskelsen, a Rocky Mountain Power spokesman, said a transmission line interruption caused the outage around 6:03 a.m. Crews were still trying to determine what caused the interruption. He said most affected customers' power was restored by 8:06 a.m.

66 customers outside of Roberts got their power restored before 10:30 a.m. after crews did a line inspection for obstructions or issues.

The power outage this morning forced the Jefferson School District to cancel classes at Roberts Elementary, Midway Elementary, and Jefferson High School.

According to a social media post, Roberts officials said backup generators were running for city water and sewer systems.