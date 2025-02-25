Skip to Content
What we know about the power outage in the Roberts, Menan area

today at 10:07 AM
Published 10:08 AM

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) — Over 3,800 were without power Tuesday morning in the Roberts and Menan area.

David Eskelsen, a Rocky Mountain Power spokesman, said a transmission line interruption caused the outage around 6:03 a.m. Crews were still trying to determine what caused the interruption. He said most affected customers' power was restored by 8:06 a.m.

66 customers outside of Roberts got their power restored before 10:30 a.m. after crews did a line inspection for obstructions or issues.

The power outage this morning forced the Jefferson School District to cancel classes at Roberts Elementary, Midway Elementary, and Jefferson High School.

According to a social media post, Roberts officials said backup generators were running for city water and sewer systems.

Curtis Jackson

