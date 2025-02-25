Workshops set for graduating students to apply for LAUNCH grants

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho Department of Labor is offering a workshop to help graduates apply for the LAUNCH career education grants.

Idaho high school students graduating in 2025 can apply for grants that help pay for education programs or training for in-demand careers. The LAUNCH grant can cover 80% of the cost, up to $8,000.

The open house workshops will be held on February 26, March 5 and March 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Department of Labor's Idaho Falls office. The office is located at 1515 E. Lincoln Road.

A workshop will also be held at the Salmon Library on March 12, located at 300 Main St.

To learn more about eligibility requirements, visit Idaho LAUNCH's website.