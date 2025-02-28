Rexburg named one of the safest college towns in the nation

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg has been named as one of the safest college towns in the Nation.

According to Research.com, the City of Rexburg is second in the rankings.

Data gathered by Reasherch.com tells us Rexburg has the highest population of undergraduates out of all the towns in the top ten.

Rexburg also has the joint-lowest violent crime rate of 0.2.

The town can be considered safe due to Brigham Young University–Idaho mandating an honor code among students, which aligns with the LDS Church.

Experts at Research.com analyzed data from the FBI crime statistics, including both violent crime and property crime, community outreach programs, security practices, and safety measures in college towns.

Data from Safewise was also used to help inform the ranking.

The analysis also looked at population size to create a rate per 1,000 residents.