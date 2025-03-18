Ririe Elementary School closes for boiler repair

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI)—Ririe Elementary School will be closed for two days on Wednesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 20, to allow maintenance crews time to repair the school's heater boiler.

Superintendent Jeffrey Gee sent a note to parents saying the maintenance team identified an issue requiring immediate attention to ensure our building remains safe and comfortable for students and staff.

Spring break is scheduled for next week, which will give crews more time to complete the repairs they said.

Students are expected to return on April 1.