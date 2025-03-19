American Falls High School hosts upgraded career fair

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Over 30 local and national employers packed into the American Falls High School gym Wednesday for the first career fair under new event organizer Andrea Clinger.

Clinger, the new Community School Coordinator for American Falls High School, says the fair fulfills the school's mission to help students achieve a productive future.

"The main goal that we have here at the high school is to make sure these kids are ready for the real world when they graduate," said Clinger. "The real world involves money, and money involves a job. So, we want to try to give these kids as many opportunities as possible to see what is out there."

Along with career demonstrations in automotive repair, high-tech farming, and emergency services, Idaho State University also brought around 20 representatives from different school departments to usher kids into the education they may need to achieve their dreams.

