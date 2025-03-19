Skip to Content
Local News

American Falls High School hosts upgraded career fair

KIFI
By
today at 1:10 PM
Published 2:57 PM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Over 30 local and national employers packed into the American Falls High School gym Wednesday for the first career fair under new event organizer Andrea Clinger.

Clinger, the new Community School Coordinator for American Falls High School, says the fair fulfills the school's mission to help students achieve a productive future.

"The main goal that we have here at the high school is to make sure these kids are ready for the real world when they graduate," said Clinger. "The real world involves money, and money involves a job. So, we want to try to give these kids as many opportunities as possible to see what is out there."

Along with career demonstrations in automotive repair, high-tech farming, and emergency services, Idaho State University also brought around 20 representatives from different school departments to usher kids into the education they may need to achieve their dreams.

For more information on the career fair attendees, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content