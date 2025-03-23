I-15 still closed due to downed power lines

Idaho Falls (KIFI)-Both directions on Interstate 15 are still closed near Milepost 117 in Idaho Falls, after a car crashed into power lines and power poles in the early hours on Sunday Morning.

Other side roads have also been impacted.

The crash involved one person, and they didn't suffer any injuries.

The Idaho Transportation Department closed all lanes, so Idaho Falls Power could clean up the downed power lines safely.

It is unknown when the lanes will re-open.

Local News 8 will continue to provide updates when possible.