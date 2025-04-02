McCammon set to open new fire and EMS station next month

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI)– McCammon emergency services are about to get a major quality of life upgrade with a brand new fire and EMS station opening in May.

Construction on the new building began in April 2024. The facility features six new large bay doors for emergency response vehicles, living quarters for EMS staff, and storage for new, up-to-date equipment.

City leaders said the new station will help first responders reach the remote parts of south Bannock County, which have struggled to get help in the past.

"Having the EMS and fire department here is going to open up access to the services in a much more timely fashion," said McCammon City Clerk Kassadi Dunn. "Right now, they're being dispatched from Pocatello, and if you're down in Downey waiting for lifesaving services, every minute is counting on that."

Along with McCammon's fire and ambulance services, the new building will also house McCammon city offices and an outpost for the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, as well as multipurpose rooms for use by people in the community.

McCammon will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new Fire and EMS building on May 9 from 3 to 6 pm.