Chubbuck ready to roll out new comprehensive plan for the city

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– Chubbuck city leaders are finalizing their last draft of the 'Chubbuck 2045: Comprehensive Plan' which will be available for public review and comment this week and could be adopted next month.

The Chubbuck 2045: Comprehensive Plan details the city's goals for future growth and development written in partnership with the people of Chubbuck over 18 months of community outreach and surveys.

City leaders will have a draft of the plan up for review by the end of this week, and they are encouraging people in the area to read over the proposed plan.

"If you have any particular interests, we really want people to look at that," said Don Matson, Chubbuck city planning manager. "Whether it's transportation or public safety, it could be environmental issues–look at that plan and give us some real feedback."

The Chubbuck 2045: Comprehensive Plan will also feature a new land use zoning map for Chubbuck and the surrounding area, which will guide building and development in the city moving forward.

The city will host a public hearing about the proposed plan on April 22; following a public comment period, the plan could be voted in as early as May. For more information, you can visit the City of Chubbuck website.