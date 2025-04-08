Marshall Public Library kicks off National Library Week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Marshall Public Library is celebrating National Library Week with events centered around this year's theme: 'Drawn to the Library'.

From April 6-12, Marshall Public Library will showcase its collection of comic books and graphic novels as well as host an ongoing 'Find the Comic Heroes' scavenger hunt around the building.

Librarians will also highlight the vast amount of services offered at the library and commemorate the benefits of public libraries to the lives of local patrons.

"There's just there's so much that they do," said Jackie Wood, public services librarian at Marshall Public Library. "So, having a week that we can recognize just all of the little things, it just all adds up, and it's so much service to the community."

National Library Week events will be available at the Marshall Public Library until Saturday, April 12. For more information on National Library Week and services offered at the library, you can visit the Marshall Public Library website.