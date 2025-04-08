Skip to Content
Multi-agency task force hosts event to honor survivors of sexual assault

today at 1:27 PM
Published 2:48 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Southeast Idaho Task Force on Domestic and Sexual violence hosted an event on Tuesday to honor survivors of violence and raise awareness for resources in the area.

The task force is a joint project between area agencies, including Pocatello and Bannock County law enforcement, local healthcare providers, mental health providers, public housing officials, and other community leaders who came together in an effort to centralize resources for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

At Tuesday's 'Living the Cause' event, representatives from task force agencies were joined by local sexual violence survivors to spread the word about the initiative.

"Sometimes survivors of violence feel less than, they feel like they don't matter," said Sarah O'Banion, executive director of the Family Services Alliance and task force member. "Something like this allows us to say, 'In fact, you do matter, and here's proof... here's a photo of all the organizations and the people that want to support you.'"

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. For more information on local resources for survivors of sexual or domestic violence or child abuse, you can visit the Family Services Alliance website or the Southeast Idaho Task Force on Domestic and Sexual Violence Facebook page.

Sam Ross

