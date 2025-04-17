Pocatello Catholic school celebrating Easter with annual all-student play

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the community to their annual K-5 student Easter play on April 25.

The play is an annual school tradition for over 30 years now, but this is only the second year the entire student body is participating, and school leaders are inviting the community.

"When you watch children presenting this play, it gives you hope," said Margie Gabiola, principal of Holy Spirit Catholic School. "When you see the kids that are playing the disciples and playing Mary and Jesus, you're filled with this hope, and it's the best story ever–the story doesn't end with Jesus dying, the story is that he's resurrected."

Principal Gabiola said the play is a joint effort from all students and staff at the school, and the performance highlights the school's focus on creating well-rounded students versed in the fine arts.

The play will be on Friday, April 25, from 10:30 to 11 am at Saint Anthony's Chapel in Pocatello. For more information, you can visit the Holy Spirit Catholic School website.