Simplot awarded for work cleaning up their adopted stretch of Highway 30

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) awarded JR Simplot Company the 'Adopt-A-Highway Group of the Year Award for Southeast Idaho' on Friday, in recognition of the company's hard work keeping their stretch of adopted road clean.

In 2005, Simplot adopted a two-mile stretch of US Highway 30, and, since then, employee volunteers have picked up trash twice a year and average about 1,600 pounds of litter cleaned up annually.

According to ITD, the Adopt-A-Highway program saves the State about $750,000 annually on cleaning costs, and volunteers have picked up around 5.5 million pounds of trash around Idaho since the program launched 35 years ago.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Highway program, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Department website.