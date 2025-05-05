Pocatello Water Dept. kicks off annual open house for Water Week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Water Department is hosting their annual Water Week Open House to teach people about water conservation and pollution in honor of National Drinking Water Week through May 8.

At this year's 31st annual open house, people can visit with workers from the city's Water Pollution Control, Sanitation, and Science and Environmental departments and learn how the city provides clean drinking water and maintains the area's aquifer.

"Water is an important resource for us to be able to use and to be able to access," said Levi Lusk, utility data technician and community outreach and education coordinator for the Pocatello Water Department. "It's important for us to all understand where it comes from and to understand what goes into keeping it clean and keeping it drinkable for us."

The Water Week Open House will be open to the public Monday, May 5 through Thursday, May 8 at the Pocatello Water Operations Facility at 1889 North Arthur Avenue. For more information, you can visit the Pocatello city website.