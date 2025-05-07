EPA terminates grant for Pocatello park and river improvements

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) terminated a $16.4 million grant to Pocatello's Portneuf River Vision project, the city announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The Portneuf River Vision is an ongoing effort by multiple city departments to maintain the health of the Portneuf River, improve city parks and recreation areas, and provide better river access for community use.

Portneuf River Vision was originally awarded the $16.4 million 'Community Change' grant from the EPA in August 2024, to be used for infrastructural improvements to stormwater drainage in Rainey/Centennial Park and Constitution Park, as well as adding sewer systems to south Pocatello neighborhoods and constructing walking paths along South 5th Ave.

In their Facebook post on Tuesday, Portneuf River Vision included this quote from the EPA:

"This EPA Assistance Agreement is terminated effective immediately on the grounds that the remaining portion of the Federal award will not accomplish the EPA funding priorities for achieving program goals. The objectives of the award are no longer consistent with EPA funding priorities."

In the post, Portneuf River Vision stated the remaining grant funds and any costs paid for using grant money will be returned to the EPA.

Local News 8 reached out to Portneuf River Vision leaders for comment, however, they said they have no updates at this time.