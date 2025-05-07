Florida man gored by bison in Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI)— A Florida man was injured when he was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025.
According to a news release, the man was injured in the Lake Village area at approximately 3:15 p.m. when he got to close to the animal. The 47-year-old man was from Cape Coral, Florida.
This is first incident of a person injured by a bison for this year. In 2024, two people were injured and one in 2023.
Sunday's incident is still under investigation and didn't release any more details about the
Wildlife in Yellowstone are wild and can be dangerous
- Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves. If wildlife approach you, move away to always maintain these safe viewing distances.
- Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
- Learn more about our safety tips while visiting Yellowstone, including how to behave around wildlife. The safety of these animals – and humans – depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.