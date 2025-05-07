Florida man gored by bison in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI)— A Florida man was injured when he was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

According to a news release, the man was injured in the Lake Village area at approximately 3:15 p.m. when he got to close to the animal. The 47-year-old man was from Cape Coral, Florida.

This is first incident of a person injured by a bison for this year. In 2024, two people were injured and one in 2023.

Sunday's incident is still under investigation and didn't release any more details about the

Wildlife in Yellowstone are wild and can be dangerous