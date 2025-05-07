Pocatello seeking public input in updates to city’s Historic Preservation Plan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello's Historic Preservation Commission (PHPC) is updating the city's Historic Preservation Plan to guide future city development around respecting historical sites and buildings.

The updated Historic Preservation Plan will include goals and guidelines for development over the next 10 years, and include priorities like surveying the city for historical sites and ensuring city building code protects area buildings over 50-years-old.

"Our identity is housed in these historic places," said Jim Anglesey, long-range senior city planner. "It informs us today of where we came from and can really help us know where we're going in the future for development, for who we are, and what we stand for."

PHPC is seeking public input on their updated Historic Preservation Plan before the plan is put into effect, they will be holding a public hearing at Pocatello City Hall on May 15 at 6pm.

For more information, you can visit the Pocatello city website. A draft of the updated Historic Preservation Plan can be found here.