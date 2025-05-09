Grand opening event set for new McCammon Fire Station

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI)– The brand new McCammon Fire Station and Ambulance Bay will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday.

The fire station features six vehicle bays, living quarters for staff, and will house McCammon city offices and a Bannock County Sheriff's Office substation.

Construction on the station began in April 2024. Emergency services housed in the building will serve the Marsh Valley from Inkom to Downey, drastically reducing dispatch times to rural areas where, previously, first responders had to travel from Pocatello when volunteers were unavailable.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the McCammon Fire Station and Ambulance Bay will be Friday, May 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 100 Center Street, McCammon.