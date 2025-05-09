Local Montessori school to host 5k fundraiser event for autism awareness

Skip to Content
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Valley Montessori School will host an Autism Awareness 5k Fun Run fundraiser event on Saturday, May 10.

The event will feature 5K and 1.5K walking/running routes and resources from community organizations about autism awareness and support.

The Autism Awareness 5K Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Participants can register at the event starting at 9 a.m. or online at the Pocatello Valley Montessori School website.

