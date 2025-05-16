Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area to host first Bioblitz event Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area are hosting a citizen-science Bioblitz on Saturday, May 17.

During the Bioblitz, participants will catalogue the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area's plants, birds, and mammals using the iNaturalist smartphone app, which identifies species and records sightings in a worldwide database.

"The more information we have, the better able we're able to detect conservation problems and the better able to manage them," said Dr. Charles Peterson, member of the Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area. "...So a lot of different ways that the data can be used, both for practical things and then just for basic scientific research, basic understanding of nature."

The Bioblitz will have naturalist-led nature walks and resources for people to learn more about local science and conservation efforts.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area on Saturday, May 17.