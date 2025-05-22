American Falls food bank gets major donation from Bingham Ag Services

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Bingham Ag Services presented Willow Bay Food Bank with $7,300 in donations on Thursday. Willow Bay Baptist Church operates the Willow Bay Food Bank outreach service. Pastor Chris Thompson said the food bank serves around 200 families every month on average.

"The church, that is a big part of what they should be doing across the world, serving people, helping those who need something," said Thompson. "Whether it's a little bit or a lot, whether it's food or just someone to talk to, we just want to help people."

Thompson said it costs around $13,000 every year to keep their food bank running. The donation from Bingham Ag Services will help the church distribute food boxes during the holidays, one of the food bank's busiest and most expensive times of year, where they can serve up to one thousand local people during Thanksgiving alone.

For more information on the Willow Bay Food Bank, you can call the Willow Bay Baptist Church at (208) 226-2244. Donations can be mailed or delivered to the church at 246 Lee St, American Falls, ID 83211.