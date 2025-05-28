Skip to Content
Hundreds gather to celebrate Washington Elementary School ahead of closure

today at 7:06 PM
Published 7:31 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Present and former students, teachers, staff and community members celebrated the legacy of Washington Elementary School at a send-off event on Wednesday ahead of the school's planned closure.

In January, school board members voted to close Washington Elementary citing low enrollment numbers and building maintenance costs as driving factors in relocating the school's 30 plus staff members and 1,200 students to other area institutions.

At the Celebration of Washington event, members of the Washington Elementary Advocates group organized a program which included presentations by students, highlighting their love of the school. Remarks by alumni touched on the history of the over 100-year-old building and the faculty have had on generations of students.

Washington Elementary School will officially close on May 29 at the end of the school year for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.

