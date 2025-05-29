Dozens of cars and trucks coming to Museum of Clean for annual event

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The My World Discovery Museum and Museum of Clean will host their second annual Touch-A-Truck event on Tuesday, June 3.

During the event, the museum will close roads around their building to make room for dozens of emergency and construction vehicles, race cars, and other attractions like food trucks, a car show by the Pocatello Car Club, and a place for children to practice their construction abilities with supplies provided by Idaho Materials.

"This provides an opportunity for our community to come together and have hands on opportunities for families and children," said Samantha Stoddard, marketing director for the Museum of Clean's Clean World Foundation.

The Touch-A-Truck event is free for everyone; the event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 3 at the Museum of Clean at 711 S 2nd Ave. in Pocatello.