Rexburg man arrested for threatening people with gun

The following is a news release from the Rexburg Police Department.

REXBURG, Idaho (Rexburg Police Department) -Last night (5/28/2025), around 10:15 pm, officers responded to the area of S 3rd W for a report of a suspect who threatened people with a gun.

Several witnesses reported that a suspect in a vehicle was armed with a handgun and pointed it at them. The suspect allegedly racked the gun and pointed it at several victims, making verbal threats towards them.

Thankfully, witnesses were able to get enough of a license plate for dispatch to identify the matching suspect vehicle. Using this information, officers were able to track the suspect down at his residence, at Providence Square Apartments.

Officers attempted contact, but the suspect refused to come out or speak with officers, including over the phone. A perimeter was established.

The suspect was spotted closing windows and turning lights off, trying to make it look like he wasn't home.

Surveillance footage was also obtained, showing the suspect arriving home shortly after the alleged crime and walking into the building. Friends of the suspect also confirmed he was in the home.

Rexburg PD's SWAT team was activated in order to take the suspect into custody. They quickly arrived on scene and set up elements in order to safely take the suspect into custody.

SWAT command coordinated with associates of the suspect to convince him to surrender peacefully. After a brief standoff, the suspect exited his residence and was immediately taken into custody by the SWAT team without incident.

We want to especially thank our local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and other volunteers who came out to help. While planning for contingencies, we requested assistance in case of an evacuation. Within minutes, CERT members had an evacuation center set up at a nearby church building. Thank you for your fast response!