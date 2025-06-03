Demolition begins on Pine Ridge Mall

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Demolition crews have started to tear down portions of the Pine Ridge Mall in preparation for renovations to turn the mall into an open-air retail space.

The upcoming 'Pine Ridge Shopping Center' is slated to have some of the mall's current tenants, like Hobby Lobby and CAL Ranch, and welcome new stores like the long-awaited Target.

The mall's owners, Arizona-based development company SimonCRE, have yet to release any information regarding the completion date of the new retail area.