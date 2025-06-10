Idahoans can get out and fish for free on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Department of Fish and Game's annual 'Free Fishing Day' returns Saturday, June 14, and regional offices are hosting events to make it even easier to catch the big one.

Free Fishing Day has been an annual tradition on the second Saturday in June since 1992. Idahoans can fish without a license anywhere in the state open for fishing; bag limits, size restrictions, and area closures stay in effect.

"Free Fishing Day is just a great way to get the public engaged in fishing," said Jennifer Jackson, communications manager for Fish and Game Southeast Region. "...It's a great opportunity to get them outside and enjoying the outdoors and enjoying the sport of fishing, and maybe it will reconnect them to that or introduce them to a sport that can be with them for a lifetime."

Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region is hosting two Free Fishing Day events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello and the Grace Fish Hatchery in Grace. At the events, Fish and Game will provide help for first-time anglers and bait and tackle to use for the day until supplies last.

For more information, or to find Free Fishing Day events near you, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website.