National ALS support organization hosting fundraiser walk in Pocatello Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– ALS of Nevada is hosting their 'Walk for ALS' in Pocatello to raise awareness and collect donations for research into the deadly disease on Saturday.

ALS of Nevada hosted its last Walk for ALS in the Gate City in 2019. Event director, and Pocatello native, Jen Robinson said the walk is a way for people to contribute to furthering a cure for ALS and gives people a chance to show their solidarity for those suffering from the illness.

"Whether you're walking in support or honor, volunteer or sponsoring, it's just great to come out and support the community and the people that are affected in our community," said Robinson.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fatal, incurable neurological disorder that causes the degeneration of nerves and muscles.

The Walk for ALS will be Saturday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The event is free to attend, but ALS of Nevada will be collecting donations through their registration website.

For more information and to register for the Walk for ALS, you can find ALS of Nevada on Facebook.