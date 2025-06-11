Two new parent spaces added to Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University recently added two new 'lactation pods' to their Pocatello campus to give breastfeeding mothers a private space to feed their children.

The pods are located in the lobbies of the Physical Science Complex and Garrison Hall and feature lockable doors, outlets for breast pumps, and space for strollers; with the new additions, there are six total designated parent spaces on Idaho State's Pocatello campus.

Jerrica Kenison, a management assistant at ISU, spearheaded the 'Lactation Space Planning Initiative' with fellow university employees in 2024 to bring more spaces for students and staff to care for their children on campus without having to sacrifice their studies or work.

"It's important to have a culture of access and support and to be there for the whole person," said Kenison. "...Everybody should know that they're supported and that they belong, and we see a lot more success with students that have resources like this."

Kenison said her group's five-year plan includes adding a lactation pod to the ISU Meridian campus and permanent parent rooms in Reed Gym, the Eames Complex, and the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.

For their work bringing the lactation pods to ISU, Kenison and her team received the '2025 Exemplary Professional Leadership Award' from the Idaho Breastfeeding Coalition–they will accept the award at a ceremony in Boise on June 23.

For more information, you can visit the Idaho State University website.