Transitional care center in Pocatello breaks ground on new unit

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Gateway Transitional Care Center broke ground on the future site of their new Vent/Trach Unit and Outpatient Therapy Gym on Thursday.

The 14-bed Vent/Trach Unit will be the first of its kind in Southeast Idaho, helping people stay in the Portneuf Valley to receive mechanical breathing assistance after being discharged from the hospital.

"We've had to deny referrals of people that live in the area with this need that have had to travel to Utah and to Boise, and that's been kind of heartbreaking to see," said Travis Jacobson, Director of Nursing at Gateway Transitional Care Center. "Now, hopefully we're going to be able to offer that for the community and the patients that need the care."

The 10,000 square foot Outpatient Therapy Gym will feature state-of-the-art equipment available for physicians to provide rehabilitation services to those recovering from injury or illness.

Construction on the new facilities is scheduled to be completed in late summer 2026. For more information, you can visit the Gateway Transitional Care Center website.