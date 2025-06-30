People invited to review/comment on Pocatello’s 6-Year transportation plan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock Transportation Planning Organization is inviting people to review and comment on their most recent draft of the 'Transportation Improvement Program' (TIP) plan, which details all major transportation projects in the Pocatello area.

TIP highlights all federally funded improvement projects for roads, pedestrian walkways, and bike lanes, and public transportation initiatives over the next six years; the plan also explains how funds were secured to pay for projects.

"It's just a way to make sure that we're spending federal monies to make sure we meet certain performance measures so we're not just wasting taxpayer money," said Devin Hillam, executive director of the Bannock Transportation Planning Organization. "We want to make sure that we're accomplishing what we said we're going to accomplish, what the state wants us to accomplish, what the federal government wants us to accomplish, to make sure that we can move forward and grow the system as a whole."

The Bannock Transportation Planning Organization will collect public feedback on the draft of TIP until July 31.

To view the draft plan and leave a comment, you can visit the Bannock Transportation Planning Organization website.