Chubbuck Road underpass reopens ahead of holiday weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Chubbuck Road is now open after closures over the past month to finish construction on the I-15 underpass.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said they have finished work on the eastbound lane under the interstate and added sidewalks and bike lanes.

ITD also said they expect no further closures of Chubbuck Road. Crews will be out landscaping and cleaning around the underpass, and drivers are asked to remain cautious of workers in the area.

For more information, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Department website.