Skip to Content
Local News

Chubbuck Road underpass reopens ahead of holiday weekend

KIFI
By
today at 5:00 PM
Published 5:45 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Chubbuck Road is now open after closures over the past month to finish construction on the I-15 underpass.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said they have finished work on the eastbound lane under the interstate and added sidewalks and bike lanes.

ITD also said they expect no further closures of Chubbuck Road. Crews will be out landscaping and cleaning around the underpass, and drivers are asked to remain cautious of workers in the area.

For more information, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Department website.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content