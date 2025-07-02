Marshall Public Library kicks off another year of collecting produce for people in need

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Marshall Public Library is now accepting donations of fresh fruits and vegetables for families in need during the annual 'Garden to Give' program.

People can bring any extra produce from their gardens to the library until October; the fruits, veggies, and herbs will go to the Idaho Food Bank to be distributed to people in the Pocatello area.

"People always grow more than they and their friends and neighbors can consume," said Amy Azzouzat, public services supervisor for the Marshall Public Library. "This is just a great way to keep that fresh food out of the garbage, out of the landfill, and get it to our friends and neighbors in the community who need it."

Azzouzat started the Garden to Give program with the Idaho Food Bank in 2019; every year, Portneuf Valley gardeners donate hundreds of pounds of excess produce.

Donations of fresh produce can be dropped off at the Marshall Public Library at 113 S Garfield Ave in Pocatello. For more information, you can visit the library's website.