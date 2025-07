Portneuf Health breaks ground on new urgent care clinic in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– Portneuf Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for their new 'Portneuf Health Now-Chubbuck' urgent care clinic.

The new location will be Portneuf Medical Center's first outpatient urgent care clinic in Chubbuck and the second in the area. The Portneuf Health Now-Northgate urgent care opened in Pocatello in 2022.

Portneuf Health Now-Chubbuck is slated to open for patients in late 2025 or early 2026.